All Sky VR 360º – Milky Way and Zodiacal Light During Perseids Meteor Shower 2023

PT: Um cenário All Sky e de Realidade Virtual 360º revela um mosaico de fotos individuais com uma composição de 100 meteoros alinhados cuidadosamente com as estrelas, captados ao longo de 4 noites consecutivas durante a chuva de meteoros Perseidas 2023. A composição mostra assim o Radiante localizado na constelação do Perseu, o ponto singular no céu de onde todos os meteoros aparentam radiar por uma questão de perspectiva. O céu estrelado em pano de fundo, mostra o caminho da Via Láctea bem como a luz zodiacal brilhando acima do aglomerado de estrelas das Pleiades e cruzando o caminho do planeta Júpiter, enquanto todo o céu é preenchido por meteoros. A imagem foi captada no Monte de Palaios, durante o nosso evento dedicado às Perseidas 2023 no Dark Sky® Alqueva, em Portugal. Para ver uma versão com rotação diferente, clique aqui . O leitor pode assim experienciar esta Realidade Virtual em alta-resolução 7K usando o seu desktop ou smartphone com giroscópio. Uma ótima experiência “in loco” pode ser alcançada se usar óculos de realidade virtual.

